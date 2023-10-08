Register
‘Unique’ £1.1m cottage for sale in ‘rural heart’ of Wirral - with pony haddock and 2.5 acres of land

The beautiful four bedroom property also comes with a separate detached two bedroom annex. 

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 8th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST

A ‘beautiful’ and ‘unique’ Wirral cottage is on the market for offers over £1,100,000.

Located in a rural, sought after location, the four-bed property is set on gated grounds and surrounded by greenery.

The Rightmove property description by Bradshaw Farnham & Lea reads: “Set in 2.5 acres of Land, Rosebank is a beautiful 4 bedroom property with a separate detached 2 bedroom annex.

“This unique property also includes a stable with hayloft, along with a pony paddock. Rosebank is situated along a private lane off Thornton Common Road, and offers a high degree of seclusion. This lovely home is a short distance from the villages of Thornton Hough and Willaston in the ‘rural heart’ of the Wirral peninsular.”

  • Stable and pony paddock
  • Two-bed annex
  • Greenhouse
  • Garage
  • Master bedroom with balcony
  • Private gardens
  • Wisteria archway
  • Gated grounds
Take a look inside this unique cottage.

1. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

Take a look inside this unique cottage. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

The kitchen features wooden cabinets.

2. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

The kitchen features wooden cabinets. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

And feels very cosy.

3. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

And feels very cosy. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

The living area features exposed brick walls and a fireplace.

4. Rosebank, Thornton Hough CH63

The living area features exposed brick walls and a fireplace. Photo: Rightmove/Bradshaw Farnham & Lea

