The North West is the most romantic region in the UK according to analysis of street names by Royal Mail.

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and if street names are anything to go by, Merseyside is the place for love.

The region has 850 street and house names dotted across the area, from Bride Street in Liverpool to Lovers Lane in Manchester.

Here, we explore the most passionate street names in Liverpool and Merseyside, to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The most romantic street names in Liverpool and Merseyside Here, we explore the most passionate street names in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Hart Street, Liverpool Hart Street in the city centre.

Paradise Street, Liverpool Paradise Street in the city centre.

St Bride Street, Liverpool. St Bride Street in the Georgian Quarter.