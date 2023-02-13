Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Valentine’s Day 2023: The most romantic street names in Liverpool and Merseyside - including Love Lane

The North West is the most romantic region in the UK according to analysis of street names by Royal Mail.

By Emma Dukes
32 seconds ago

It’s almost Valentine’s Day and if street names are anything to go by, Merseyside is the place for love.

An analysis by Royal Mail of street names across the UK and revealed the North West is the most romantic region.

The region has 850 street and house names dotted across the area, from Bride Street in Liverpool to Lovers Lane in Manchester.

Here, we explore the most passionate street names in Liverpool and Merseyside, to get you in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

1. The most romantic street names in Liverpool and Merseyside

Here, we explore the most passionate street names in Liverpool and Merseyside.

Photo Sales

2. Hart Street, Liverpool

Hart Street in the city centre.

Photo Sales

3. Paradise Street, Liverpool

Paradise Street in the city centre.

Photo Sales

4. St Bride Street, Liverpool.

St Bride Street in the Georgian Quarter.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
North WestLiverpoolRoyal MailManchester