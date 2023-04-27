Register
📸 Inside £1.3m eight-bedroom Grade II-listed Victorian house on exclusive Beach Lawn location

This stunning property on the Crosby coast - just a stone’s throw from Liverpool - has an interior to match the stunning view.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 22:42 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Beach Lawn is one of the most desirable addresses in Merseyside. The no through road looks out over Crosby Coastal Park and the Mersey Estuary, with views across to the Welsh mountains. Liverpool city centre is just a stone’s throw away too.

This grand Grade II-listed Victorian house has been elegantly refurbished, while carefully preserving the original features.

Part of a five-house terrace that adjoins the Crosby Coastal Park, it has eight bedrooms, numerous bathrooms, a garage, a gym, stylish kitchen and is listed on Zoopla for £1.375 million.

Take a look around the mid-to-late 19th century home below.

