Merseyside property for sale: ‘Handsome’ Victorian mansion in St Helens with period features & underground bar

The five-bed property has recently undergone extensive yet sympathetic revonation.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

This “handsome” five-bedroom house is up for sale in a peaceful St Helens neighbourhood. The recently renovated home, which also has four lovely bathrooms, is located on Prescot Road and up for sale for £740,000.

Listed on Rightmove and marketed by Inigo, the property’s description reads: “Built in 1876, this handsome Victorian home lies in the quiet neighbourhood of St Helens and has recently undergone extensive renovation.

“Spanning some 3,557 sq ft internally, the house has five bedrooms, an imposing reception room, an entertaining floor, and a basement with a cinema and bar. Externally, a beautifully landscaped garden leads to a separate car port and studio; clad in aged, Corten steel, it has been carefully blended into the grounds concealed by tall Japonica and bamboo trees. The house is a short walk from Thatto Heath train station, which has fast, direct trains to Liverpool Lime Street.”

Stand out features include a basement bar and cinema, garden studio and an incredible bottlecap floor, paying tribute to David Bowie.

Take a look around, and let us know what you think...

Take a look at this beautiful home.

1. Prescot Road, St Helens

Take a look at this beautiful home. Photo: Rightmove

Although the property has been recently renovated, many of the incredible period features remain.

2. Prescot Road, St Helens

Although the property has been recently renovated, many of the incredible period features remain. Photo: Rightmove

The property has four bathrooms, including this beautiful room featuring a claw foot tub.

3. Prescot Road, St Helens

The property has four bathrooms, including this beautiful room featuring a claw foot tub. Photo: Rightmove

The large kitchen features an island workspace.

4. Prescot Road, St Helens

The large kitchen features an island workspace. Photo: Rightmove

