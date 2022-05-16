Travellers from across the region will be looking to take advantage of the increased flights from Liverpool following the start of the airline's summer schedules.
However, others are opting for a staycation amid the cost of living crisis, passport delays, increased COVID paperwork and political uncertainty.
So we hit the streets to ask: where are you going on holiday?
‘Cerne Abbas down in Dorset’
Lady Anne Dodd, widow of the late Ken Dodd, tells us: "Well, I haven't got any plans really, but a couple of friends have invited me with my dog to stay in the flats of one of them down in Cerne Abbas down in Dorset."
‘I like to go to Greece’
Susan tells us: "I like to go to Greece. My daughter used to live there. It's a beautiful place, and I can't wait to go back again."
‘We're not going abroad, it’s too much hassle’
Clare tells us: "We're not going abroad because it is too much hassle with all the vaccinations and paperwork. Friends of ours went last summer and ended up paying another £500 on top of the holiday."