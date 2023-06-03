Originally from Kirkdale, Michael Phoenix has his workshop at the Bluecoat - a contemporary arts centre and a working home for artists.

Michael Phoenix is a luthier located in the Bluecoat garden in Liverpool City Centre. He makes, repairs and restores violins, cellos and double basses in his workshop. But just how rare of a profession is it?

"The last violin maker in the city centre was George, who died in 1928. He supplied strings to Wallace Hartley, who was the lead musician on the Titanic,” Michael tells LiverpoolWorld.

Michael was a computer programmer for 30 years. A music lover, he'd dreamt of making a guitar since he was a teenager. When he realised that more skill was involved in creating violins, He embarked on four years of training.

"It doesn't matter if I'm working on an expensive instrument for a professional or on a budget instrument for a student, I give the same to both of them,” Michael says.

An affable character, his door is always open. Welcoming all customers or just those curious about his craft, he's always up for a gab.

Michael said: "I've always got time for people. That's what it's all about. People play musical instruments. It's not just about making or repairing the instrument. You're doing a job for somebody."

So committed to his craft, Michael works around 100 hours, seven days a week. "The best bit is handing the instrument back to the customer and seeing their face," he says.