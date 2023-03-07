Eurovision will be hosted in Liverpool this May, when the city will be taken over by a series of shows and cultural events.

Tickets for Eurovision are now sold out, and many people will be searching for a place to stay in Liverpool - whether you managed to grab tickets or are hoping to attend Eurovision parties in the city.

The Eurovision Grand Final is taking place on Saturday, May 13, and as expected, accommodation in Liverpool is a lot more expensive than other weekends throughout the year, with many of the more reasonable hotels sold out.

To help you on your quest to find accommodation, LiverpoolWorld searched for the cheapest hotel rooms available in Liverpool on the day of the big final, booking for two people.

We also searched for reasonable hotels with the best location in the city centre, as well as the cost of staying in a studio apartment, right next to the official fan zone.

Cheapest

Beech Mount Grove Suites, Croxteth Grove - £250 for two people

A room at Beech Mount Grove Suites. Image: Beech Mount Grove Suites.

A ‘superior room’ at Beech Mount Grove Suites is £250 for two people on reserving.com, with a check-in time of 15:00-21:00 on Saturday May 13. Located in Croxteth Grove, it is a short bus journey into the city centre.

According to reserving.com, free cancellation is available until May 6 and the latest check-out time on Sunday May 14 is 11:00. The three star hotel is located in a residential area. We compared the price to a Saturday in April, and the room was listed for £130. More information can be found here.

Mid-range price with good location

Printworks Hotel, City Centre - £1,080 for two people

An ‘Economy Double Pod Room without Window’ at Printworks. Image: Booking.com

The Printwork Hotel is just a two-minute walk from Liverpool Lime Street train station and located in the city centre. An ‘Economy Double Pod Room without Window’ for two people is £1,080 on booking.com and features air conditioning, a bathroom and television.

We compared the price to a Saturday in April, and the room was listed for £269. More information can be found here.

Most expensive

Terlon Apartments, City Centre - £6,650 for two people

Standard Studio at Terlon Apartments. Image: Terlon Apartments

A ‘standard studio’ at Terlon Apartments is £6,650 for two people on booking.com. The studio features a bed, kitchen, washing machine and more and is suitable for two. The hotel is on Victoria Street and Pier Head, the destination for Eurovision’s fan zone, is just 550 yards away.

We compared the price to a Saturday in April, and the studio was listed for £250. More information can be found here.

