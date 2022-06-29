Schools in Liverpool have confirmed the official dates of the Autumn holidays in 2022 - the first holiday of the next academic year.

School children in Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area are looking ahead to the first holidays of the next academic year - the October holidays.

The current school year is set to end soon, with the much-anticipated six week summer break approaching rapidly on the horizon as kids throughout the UK prepare for later nights, as well as enjoying many of Liverpool’s fun-filled activities to spend time with friends and family.

However, this has raised the question as to when is the half-term break that follows when kids return to classrooms in September 2022.

The October holidays are a popular time for families to book a staycation away somewhere, or travel abroad for a short break in sun-baked countries like Spain or Cyprus, so parents must be desperate to find out all the information they can ahead of time.

When is it scheduled to take place? When will Liverpool schools break up in October and when are children expected to return to the classroom? Here is everything you need to know.

When will kids in Liverpool break up from school?

Liverpool school children return back from their six-week summer break on Thursday, 1 September as they embark on a new school year.

After just shy of two months of hard-work and acclimatising to their new schools, classes and/or surroundings, they will break up for the Autumn break on Friday, 21 October 2022.

How long is the October Autumn break in Bristol?

After starting on Friday, 21 October, pupils and students in Liverpool will have one whole week off school.

They are expected to make a spooky return to the classroom when school returns on Monday, 31 October; referred to by many as Halloween.

What is the full list of term dates in Liverpool schools?

As per Liverpool City Council, the following is the full timeline of term dates for Liverpool schools and students throughout the academic year of 2022 to 2023:

Autumn Term 2022

Starts: Thursday, 1 September

Ends: Wednesday, 21 December

Half term: Monday, 24 October to Friday, 28 October

Christmas break: Thursday, 22 December to Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Spring Term 2023

Starts: Wednesday, 4 January

Ends: Friday, 31 March

Half term: Monday, 13 February to Friday, 17 February

Easter break: Monday, 3 April to Friday, 14 April

Summer Term 2023

Starts: Monday, 17 April

Ends: Wednesday, 19 July

May Day: Monday, 1 May

Half-term: Monday, 29 May to Friday, 2 June

Please note that these dates can vary from school to school, especially if you or your child attend a private centre. You are advised to contact your school directly for more information.

