The Easter holidays might have only just concluded, but the May half-term break is only just around the corner in 2022.

Pupils across Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area have only recently returned to their classrooms following the end of the Easter holidays.

However, attention must now be paid to the approaching May half-term break.

The recent Easter bank holiday weekend was the first bank holiday in the UK since January 2022.

But now that most of Liverpool’s children have made their way back to school, parents must be wondering when is the next term-time holiday so they can prepare.

The May half-term holiday is only a matter of weeks away, so here is everything you need to know about it in Liverpool.

When is the May half-term break in Liverpool?

Pupils at schools across Liverpool will break up for the May half-term holiday on Friday, 27 May.

Returning to classrooms a whole ten days later on Monday, 6 June.

This will signal the start of the last term-time school holiday for kids before they break up for the summer break - marking the end of their academic year.

When is the May bank holiday?

The next bank holiday to hit the UK following Easter is just weeks away.

May Day falls on Monday, 2 May and the next one - to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - follows it shortly after.

To celebrate this landmark for the monarchy, people across Liverpool and the rest of the country will enjoy yet another four-day weekend.

The two bank holidays fall on Thursday, 2 June and Friday, 3 June.

After three bank holidays within the space of one-and-a-half months, everyone will have to wait until August for the next bank holiday.

This falls on Monday, 29 August 2022.

When do pupils break up for the summer holidays?

Schools in London will be closed for a week at the end of May

The last scheduled term-time break for kids ends on 6 June.

School children in Liverpool are set to return to the classroom for a six-week period before the end of the school year.

To mark the end of the 2021/2022 academic year, schoolkids will break up for the summer holidays, which means six-weeks of late nights and fun with friends and family.

For the summer break in Liverpool, pupils will break up from school on Tuesday, 19 July according to the official Liverpool City Council website .

When does the 2022/2023 school year start?

Liverpool City Council have already outlined official return dates for school children ahead of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The official website indicates that the new school year is set to begin on Thursday, 1 September for a six-week first term.

Ending when the October half-term comes around on Friday, 21 October.

Where is it hot in May?

Half-terms are the perfect opportunities to book time away abroad with friends and family.

Popular destinations include the likes of Spain, Greece, and Portugal which regularly report warm temperatures of between 22℃ and 29℃ in May.

Whilst the average temperatures in Liverpool during this month is a milder 11℃.

A number of airlines such as easyJet and RyanAir operate a number of flights to warmer destinations from Bristol Airport in May, including:

Spain

Malaga

Madrid

Alicante

Bilbao

Valencia

Portugal

Faro

Lisbon

Porto

Greece

Athens

Santorini

Corfu

Rhodes

Mykonos

Croatia

Zadar

For a full list of potential holiday destinations from Liverpool Airport through easyJet, visit the website .