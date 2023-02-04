The Six Nations has arrived, and unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out Bristol sports bar.

The Six Nations is back, keeping rugby fans on the edge of their seats over the next five weekends from today (Saturday, February 4) until March 18. Unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out pub or sports bar.

The six sides aiming for grand slam glory by the end of March remain the same. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and France will play matches over the coming weeks.

There are dozens of cool venues dotted around Bristol showing the tournament, many of which boast fun activities if you’re feeling competitive as well as hearty food and drink options to tide you over, too. Here are three of the best sports bars in which to kick back and watch the Six Nations in Bristol , according to Google reviews.

Supreme Sports Lounge

“Lovely food, great atmosphere, excellent service. Pool, darts, skittles, TV screens. Something for all.”

Where: Meriton Street, Bristol BS2 0SZ

Open: 12pm - 11pm (Saturdays)

Felsons

“Always have such a great time when we visit here. Great atmosphere and venue always nice and welcoming. A great little bar, hidden away.”

Where: 1st Floor, 40 Corn Street, Bristol BS1 1HQ

Open: 12pm - 11pm (Saturdays)

Allstars Sports Bar

“Big sports bar with plenty of pool tables, darts area and screens. Nice way to spend my overnight stay in Bristol.”

Where: 15-19 Queens Road, Bristol BS8 1QE

