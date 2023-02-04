The Six Nations has arrived, and unless you’re lucky enough to be watching inside one of the six host stadiums, the next best thing is the atmosphere at a packed-out Liverpool sports bar.

The six sides aiming for grand slam glory by the end of March remain the same. England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Italy and France will play matches over the coming weeks.

There are dozens of cool venues dotted around Liverpool showing the tournament, many of which boast fun activities if you’re feeling competitive as well as hearty food and drink options to tide you over, too. Here are three of the best sports bars in which to kick back and watch the Six Nations in Liverpool , according to Google reviews.

Sports Lounge Queen Square

“Very good establishment. Spacious, very clean, excellent sports facilities. Staff fantastic.”

Where: Queen Square, Liverpool L1 1RH

Open: 2pm - 4am (Saturdays)

The Long Shot Bar

“Not your average sports bar! Decor is cool and cosy. There is some excellent artwork to admire too.There’s a pool table upstairs and table football downstairs if the event being screened isn’t your thing.”

Where: Unit 3, Britannia Pavilion, Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AD

Open: 12pm - 12am (Saturdays)

Battle Boom Bar

“Absolutely awesome place for a day out for everyone. Date night, lads night, whatever the occasion. A plethora of sports and a good bar.”

Where: 101-110 St Georges Way, Liverpool L1 1LU

