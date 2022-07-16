Seven places in Liverpool offering free or discounted meals for kids throughout summer - including Bella Italia and Hungry Horse.

Many people are struggling to feed their families as the cost of living continues to rise, with food and energy bills soaring.

The school summer holidays are fast approaching and this is a time when household budgets are really squeezed as parents try to keep their children fed and entertained.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many supermarkets and restaurant chains have slashed the prices on their kids menu and have even introduced free meals to help ease the pressure.

Popular restaurants such as Hungry Horse and Bella Italia are among those allowing children to eat for free, as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.

Supermarkets including Morrisons cafe and Asda cafe, are allowing kids to dine for as little as £1 during the summer holidays.

Here is a list of places in Liverpool that have special offers throughout the summer holiday.

Morrisons Cafe

Deal: Kids eat free all day, every day

Until: During holiday period

Address: 1 Besford Road, Liverpool, L25 2RD

Situated next to the Belle Vale Shopping centre, with popular stores including New Look, Card Factory, Holland & Barrett, and Home Bargains. Alongside various food outlets like Dominos, KFC, Greggs and Subway.

This Morrisons superstore is offering kids one free meal from the kids menu, when you purchase any adult meal, which costs a minimum of £4.99.

Kids can tuck into the all day breakfast menu , which includes egg on toast that can be customised to suit preference, poached, fried or scrambled as well as beans on toast.

They also have the option to build a ‘Kid’s Breakfast’ by picking any three items from the breakfast extras menu, such as bacon, sausage or hashbrowns.

Asda Cafe

Deal: Kids eat for free with a paying adult

Until: During the summer holidays - 2 September (ends)

Address: 126 Smithdown Road, Liverpool, L15 3JR

Asda at Sefton Park is located on busy Smithdown Road with a multitude of surrounding shops and restaurants. There’s everything from a medical centre and hairdressers, to a record store and beauty salon.

This Asda cafe is letting kids eat for free during the Summer holidays, Monday to Friday, after 3pm if an accompanied adult spends £4 in the cafe.

There’s plenty to choose from, so it should be very easy to meet that £4 minimum spend. Whether it’s a full English breakfast, a 16 inch pizza, anything from the lunch menu or a coffee and sweet treat - there’s so much to choose from.

The kids options that you could choose from include hot meal favourites, such as chicken nuggets, chips and beans or fish fingers, chips and beans.

Dunelm - Pausa Cafe

Deal: Kids eat free when at least £4 is spent in the in-store cafe

Until: During holiday period

Address: Horrocks Ave, Liverpool L19 5NY

Dunelm is a furnishing retailer that sells bedding, curtains, home decor, and household furniture. The Horrocks Avenue store also has the Pausa cafe, so if you’re pre-shop, post-shop or even mid-shop there’s always time to take a break for some delicious food and coffee.

Pausa at Dunelm has a special offer this Summer for kids, which intends to make happy taste buds, tummies and purses. For every £4 spent in the Pausa cafe, the kids can get one free mini-main, two snacks and a drink.

The kids’ options include a ham and cheese toastie, beans on toast, chicken and pesto wrap and a cheese and tomato pizza. Snack options include Organix raisins, Hippeas Cheese Puffs and a Babybel.

Hungry Horse Pub

Deal: Free kids breakfast with an adults breakfast

Until: During school holidays

Address: Green Ln, Crosby, Thornton, Liverpool, L23 1TJ

The Nags head in Thornton is the highest rated Hungry Horse pub in Liverpool, famous for their big plate specials, vast menu options and deals.

This summer, Hungry Horse pubs in Liverpool and across the UK are taking the stress out of morning meals by offering every child a free breakfast , when accompanied by a paying adult.

Kids can enjoy a great quality breakfast at the Hungry Horse, while parents can put the money saved on their meal towards something fun to do during the day.

The Hungry Horse Kids Breakfast consists of one pork sausage, one rasher of back bacon, a fried free-range egg, half a grilled tomato, baked beans and one hash brown.

Hungry Horse pubs are taking the stress out of morning meals with their free kids breakfast deal (Credit: Hungry Horse/ Brazen PR)

Farmhouse Inns

Deal: Email subscribers get kids meals for £1

Until: During school holidays

Address: Springwood Avenue, Liverpool, Merseyside, L25 7UN

Owned by Greene King, Farmhouse Inns is also known for portion sizes that don’t disappoint.

Liverpool’s Farmhouse Inn is situated within Allerton Hall Farm, serving their signature carvery daily, pub classics, buffet breakfast and indulgent homemade cakes.

Farmhouse Inns are offering email subscribers two kids meals, including the delicious fresh carvery for £1 each from Monday-Saturday every week, when accompanied by a paying adult.

To receive the vouchers, sign up to their email database here: farmhouseinns.co.uk/sign-up/

Kids could be enjoying the veggie lasagne, loaded chicken tortillas or beetroot steak veggie tortillas - for just £1.

Table Table

Deal: Two kids under 16 eat for free with every adult breakfast purchased

Until: During school holidays

Address: Roby Road, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 4HD

Table Table is situated inside the Premier Inn on Roby Road, in Liverpool, and has multiple food and drink deals available.

During the Summer holidays, Table Table is the perfect place to come and have fun with the whole family. They offer unlimited breakfast, great value lunch, dinner and drinks.

Make sure you fuel your summer holiday adventures with Table Table and take advantage of their special offer - two kids under 16 eat for free, with every adult breakfast purchased.

The unlimited ‘adult’ breakfast has got everything covered, with freshly cooked bacon, fluffy hash browns, sausages and eggs, as well as a wide array of continental breakfast options too.

Bella Italia

Deal: Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main, from 4-6pm on Monday-Thursday

Until: During school holidays

Address: 39 Ranelagh Street, Liverpool, L1 1JP

Bella Italia is located in a busy shopping street in Liverpool, among many other eateries, including Subway, Archie’s, Wok & Go and an Irish pub.

This summer holiday, the restaurant has a special deal , where kids can eat for £1, with the purchase of every adult main meal, from 4-6pm on Monday-Thursday.

Kids can enjoy three delicious courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for just £1, this can be a starter such as cheesy garlic bread, pepperoni pizza for main and a chocolate brownie for dessert.

The adult main meal can be chosen from across the menu, whether you want pasta, pizza, calzone, or a classic choice like a cheeseburger.

Bella Italia also has an activity pack to help entertain the little ones during your visit to the restaurant. This includes colouring-in activities, building a dice and Bella Italia’s version of snakes & ladders.