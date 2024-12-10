Winter walks: 16 beautiful Merseyside villages, parks and coastal paths perfect for a Christmas walk

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST

Going outside during the coldest time of year might not appeal to everyone but I personally believe it is the ideal time for a lovely wintry walk.

There’s nothing better than those bright, sunny winter mornings where you can grab your scarf and earmuffs, and embark on a new adventure - coffee in hand. The crunchy grass and frozen lakes make for a picturesque walk, and you don’t need to worry about getting hot and bothered.

We’re pretty lucky here in Merseyside, with dozens of beautiful parks, coastal paths, villages and towns right on our doorstep and a winter walk is the perfect chance to explore them.

Many are ideal for a Christmas Day or Boxing Day walk too - but you might need to bring your own flask of coffee and a bag of snacks, as you’re unlikely to find your favourite cafe open.

From Crosby Coastal Path to Calderstones Park, take a look at the gallery below to see 16 beautiful locations in Merseyside that you definitely need to visit if you’re a lover of a winter walk.

Just short drive or train from Liverpool, Formby is the perfect place for a winter walk. The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete. Formby Village is also ideal for grabbing a warming post-walk drink.

1. Formby, Sefton

Just short drive or train from Liverpool, Formby is the perfect place for a winter walk. The Red Squirrel Trail is a signposted walk around the beautiful woodlands and takes around an hour to complete. Formby Village is also ideal for grabbing a warming post-walk drink. | Pavlo Burdyak - stock.adobe.com

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful green space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park in New York. It is ideal for a wintry walk and the kids can grab a hot chocolate at the cafe.

2. Birkenhead Park, Wirral

Birkenhead Park is a beautiful green space and was the first publicly funded park in England - it even inspired the design of Central Park in New York. It is ideal for a wintry walk and the kids can grab a hot chocolate at the cafe. | AFP via Getty Images

Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. The quaint village is ideal for a winter walk.

3. Cronton, Knowsley

Cronton is an ancient village surrounded by green belt land. It is home to two pubs and an observatory and historically, most residents were farmers. The quaint village is ideal for a winter walk. | David Dixon

Thornton Hough is a lovely village filled with charming cottages and a country pub. You can go on a family walk then pop into The Red Fox for a cosy meal or visit Thornton Hall for breakfast with Santa.

4. Thornton Hough, Wirral

Thornton Hough is a lovely village filled with charming cottages and a country pub. You can go on a family walk then pop into The Red Fox for a cosy meal or visit Thornton Hall for breakfast with Santa. | Gary Beale CC 4.0

