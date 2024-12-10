There’s nothing better than those bright, sunny winter mornings where you can grab your scarf and earmuffs, and embark on a new adventure - coffee in hand. The crunchy grass and frozen lakes make for a picturesque walk, and you don’t need to worry about getting hot and bothered.
We’re pretty lucky here in Merseyside, with dozens of beautiful parks, coastal paths, villages and towns right on our doorstep and a winter walk is the perfect chance to explore them.
Many are ideal for a Christmas Day or Boxing Day walk too - but you might need to bring your own flask of coffee and a bag of snacks, as you’re unlikely to find your favourite cafe open.
From Crosby Coastal Path to Calderstones Park, take a look at the gallery below to see 16 beautiful locations in Merseyside that you definitely need to visit if you’re a lover of a winter walk.
Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected]. If you have any fantastic photos of winter walks around Merseyside, send them to [email protected] to feature in a seasonal gallery.