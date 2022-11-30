“Its warehouses are home to some of the coolest bars, restaurants and cultural spaces in the North West.”

It's consistently been ranked as one of the trendiest places to live; Liverpool's Baltic Triangle, located on the outskirts of the city centre, is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses.

In October 2022, Time Out named the area one of its 12 coolest neighbourhoods in the UK. The publication noted: "Its warehouses are home to some of the coolest bars, restaurants and cultural spaces in the North West." We'd have to agree with that.

Whether you're brand new to the city and all it has to offer, or you just want a refresher, we have the inside scoop on where to eat, drink and be merry in The Baltic Triangle.

You can't help but notice the street art in the area. Though it's subject to change, a few have now become synonymous with the Baltic and probably the best known and most Instagrammable is Paul Curtis' Liverbird wings mural in Jamaica Street. It's almost a right of passage to get your photo taken with his ‘For All Liverpool's Liver Birds’ artwork.

If there's one thing we're known for in this city, it's how to have a good time. The nightlife in the Baltic might possibly be the city's worst-kept secret. 24 Kitchen Street throws a whole host of events with music from all genres. Content is home to Bongo's Bingo - the event which started life in this area has now become a worldwide sensation.

There are plenty of coffee shops, bakeries and breweries to keep you going if you're after something a little bit more low-key. In the summertime, the sun trap that is the Botanical Garden has to be the best place to enjoy a G&T along with its sister site Sub Rosa.

One of the fastest growing areas in Liverpool, the Baltic Triangle offers up the chance to experience the best examples of Liverpool's creative industry, with food, drink, music, shopping and more

One of the city's fastest-growing areas, the Baltic is home to dozens of tech businesses and community interest company (CIC), Baltic Creative is at the heart of the district. The CIC say they were sick of seeing creative companies and artists move into areas for their cheap rents and then being forced out. So instead, they've developed and sustained premises within the place where digital, creative, artistic and independent industries can prosper.

While this place has a strong industrial feel, you might be surprised to hear that it has its own farm. Farm Urban operates its commercial premises underground in Victorian tunnels, using hydroponic and aquaponic systems to grow greens.

As a testament to the area's growing popularity, a new train station on the local Merseyrail network is set to open. Plans are in place for Liverpool Baltic to open in 2025 on the site of a former station which was closed during the First World War. It's predicted to be the third busiest train station in Merseyside within six months of operation.

Baltic Triangle, having undergone a true renaissance over the last few years, is now a thriving place to live, work and play.