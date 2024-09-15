Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As soon as I stepped inside, I felt like I was in a completely different shop.

Zara recently opened its revamped store in Liverpool ONE so I headed to town on Saturday (September 14) to see what it was like.

The menswear and kidswear departments on the upper floor are currently closed while work continues but the womenswear section on the lower level is now open to the public. The refurbishment will see the store increase from 27,200 sq ft to 42,000 sq ft with the full revamp expected to be completed later this year.

The exterior is lovely, with a light stone storefront and large windows allowing customers to see inside the new, spacious store. As soon as I stepped inside, I felt like I was in a completely different shop, with ample space to walk around. Usually when I visit Zara, I prepare for long queues and difficulty browsing the clothes due to how packed it gets but shopping in the new store - on a busy Saturday - felt easy and actually pretty peaceful.

Instead of shoes being dotted around amongst the clothes and the perfumes being right next to the tills, they now have their own dedicated sections. This meant I could try out the perfumes and pick up my favourite Zara scent, Oriental, without feeling like I was in the way or holding up the queues.

The clothing sections were far less cluttered too, with only a couple of each item out on the shop floor. But, you don’t need to worry if you can’t see your size as you can grab a staff member who can quickly use their device to see if the item you’re after is available. And, if it isn’t, they can quickly order it in for you to collect.

The new store features other innovative technologies such as self-service areas and online collection points, and I was able to use the collection machine to quickly pick up a parcel without queuing. I also only waited about two minutes to pay for my items at the self-service tills, which were really easy to use.

As someone who has often avoided going to Zara because I don’t have time to queue for ages or I’m worried the busy atmosphere will make me feel anxious, the refurbishment really impressed me. Shopping felt so easy and the bright, open space meant that I didn’t even notice the other customers around me. It was probably the nicest shopping experience I’ve had in quite some time and I can’t wait to see the upper level when it’s finished.