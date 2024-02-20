Man shot in the face at a house in St Helens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in a ‘serious but stable condition’ in hospital after being shot in the face at a house in St Helens on Monday. Merseyside Police said they found the man, who is in his 30s, at a property on Derbyshire Hill Road at around 11:55am.

The force confirmed he had been taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury and said a ‘complex investigation’ is underway to establish the circumstances of the shooting. House-to-house inquiries have been carried out and a police scene is currently in place.

Chief Inspector Tom Welch said: “This is a complex police investigation, and our officers are still in the very early stages of establishing the circumstances of this incident.

“At this stage of our ongoing investigation we can confirm that a firearm was shot in the area causing a serious facial injury to a man in his 30s. Therefore, I would appeal to anyone who lives in the area, that has any information or who has doorbell camera footage that may have captured the incident to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to prevent the use of firearms which bring misery to our streets and cause such harm in our community. Our officers remain in the surrounding area of Derbyshire Hill Road and are relentless when stopping the use of any firearms or dangerous weapons in Merseyside.”