Leading UK finance and investment platform secures £500 million funding

Duncan Kreeger, CEO of TAB | TAB

A Leading UK finance and investment platform has secured a £500 million fund - marking a pivotal evolution in its growth trajectory.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TAB yesterday secured the landmark £500 million from funds managed by global investment manager AB CarVal marking a pivotal evolution in its growth trajectory.

This strategic infusion of institutional capital transforms TAB from a bridging specialist into a mainstream lender with both scale and ambition and ready to redefine the mortgage and bridging landscapes.

This facility powers the full-scale launch of TAB Mortgage and TAB Bridge - a renewed product suite built around speed, simplicity, transparency, and relationship-driven underwriting.

Designed to meet the needs of brokers and borrowers alike, the suite delivers fast decisions, clear pricing, and the kind of intuitive experience today’s borrowers expect.

Duncan Kreeger, CEO of TAB said: “This is a transformational moment.

“ CarVal’s backing isn’t just funding, it’s institutional validation of the platform we’ve built and the future we’re creating. We’re not here to follow the market; we’re here to reshape it.”

TAB is recognised for product and technology innovation, and this growth marks a major step in embedding AI across asset-backed finance. By developing intelligent systems that improve speed, precision, and decision-making throughout the lending lifecycle,

TAB is strengthening its position as a leader in technology-driven finance.

Robert Sinclair, Managing Director with AB CarVal, adds: “As we continue to find opportunities in asset-based finance in the UK, we are delighted to support TAB with this new facility to help them continue to scale and enhance their bridge and mortgage product suite in the specialist lending market.

“The TAB team’s focus on product and tech innovation to better serve customer needs within a strong risk framework is differentiated and continues to meet strong market demand.”

The partnership with Interpath was instrumental in making this transaction a reality.

Jack Dutton, Director, Financial Services Debt and Capital Advisory, Interpath, said: "It was a real pleasure working with Duncan, Rikesh, Stephen and the wider TAB team on this transaction.

“Their clarity of vision and collaborative approach made the process rewarding from start to finish. This new facility will provide TAB with the platform to continue growing its bridging and commercial mortgage products, further strengthening its position in the market. We look forward to seeing the business go from strength to strength."

Kreeger added: “We’ve built a strong reputation in bridging.

“With this facility and a growing pool of institutional capital, we’re set to bring the same innovation and responsiveness to the mortgage market.

“Funding of this scale doesn’t happen by accident - Rikesh Saujani, Nick Robinson, Jason Shead, and the wider team were instrumental in bringing this deal to life, and Interpath were exceptional in helping us secure it.”

Looking ahead, TAB continues to innovate.

Plans are underway for Core Plus, a new offering targeted at borrowers just outside traditional institutional criteria. As the platform scales, TAB remains anchored to its founding principles: trust, transparency, and relentless execution.

About TAB

Founded in 2018, TAB is a real estate finance and investment platform that offers flexible lending solutions for property projects that do not fit traditional lenders’ criteria. With a focus on trust, transparency, and innovation, TAB has lent more than £600 million and continues to expand its reach across the UK.