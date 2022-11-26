One year since Ava White, 12, was murdered, Crackdown on domestic abuse, Have your say on budget proposals

⚫ It's one year since the tragic killing of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre. A shocking murder which left the people of Merseyside stunned. The schoolgirl was fatally stabbed in the neck, in an attack, on the night of the Christmas light switch on.

🚨 Criminals across Merseyside are being targeted as part of a crackdown on domestic abuse and violence. Teams of local officers have travelled across the region as part of Operation Cassia. This police operation marks 16 days of action to arrest a number of people that we believe are responsible for recent domestic abuse.

