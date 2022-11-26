⚫ It's one year since the tragic killing of 12-year-old Ava White in Liverpool city centre. A shocking murder which left the people of Merseyside stunned. The schoolgirl was fatally stabbed in the neck, in an attack, on the night of the Christmas light switch on.
🚨 Criminals across Merseyside are being targeted as part of a crackdown on domestic abuse and violence. Teams of local officers have travelled across the region as part of Operation Cassia. This police operation marks 16 days of action to arrest a number of people that we believe are responsible for recent domestic abuse.
🗳️ A survey has been launched for people who live and work in Liverpool to have their say on Liverpool City Council's budget proposals. They include a mix of savings, income generation and transformation of services to balance the books and close the £73 million budget gap.