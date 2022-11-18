We have all of the details of the biggest talking points in Liverpool this week.

Female Tiger killed by male Tiger at Knowsley Safari

A 14-year-old female Amur Tiger has been killed by another tiger at Knowsley Safari Park. Sinda had been at the safari park for 12 years, died instantly on November 12, when she was bitten during a breeding attempt with male tiger Miron. Staff say Sinda will be ‘greatly missed.’

The Liverpool locations at risk

Historic England has released its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022, with 175 historic buildings and site added. The Register is a summary of the critical health of some of England’s most historic landmarks.

There are 16 Liverpool buildings at risk of being lost this year and seven Conservation Areas. They can be found in the city centre and across out of town neighbourhoods and include, 300-year-old halls, iconic churches, historic docks and gardens.

Charities, owners, local councils, and Historic England have also worked together to see historic places restored, re-used, and brought back to life.

Liverpool one predicted to buck retail trends this winter

Liverpool ONE is predicted to buck retail trends this festive season despite the cost of living crisis. They say sales are up by almost a quarter compared to the same time last year. This news comes as a survey by Small Business Prices shows there is more spent on the high street in Liverpool compared to anywhere else in the UK.

Hooters set to open in the city

Popular American food chain, Hooters, will be opening the doors of its new Liverpool venue, next week.

Becoming the second branch in the UK, the new bar will open inside New Zealand House, on Water Street, becoming neighbours with many other popular food and drink venues.

Despite opposition of the controversial bar, plans were given the go ahead in February.

