News bulletin: A&E moves to the new Royal Hospital, gun found in cemetery

Merseyside Police cordoned off a graveyard in West Derby after a gun and stash of ammunition were discovered on the site. Officers were called to West Derby Cemetery at around 1.15 pm on Tuesday to investigate a report of a bag containing a handgun and bullets.
A&E department moves to the new Royal
The Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal Hospital has now moved to the site of the new Royal. The A&E move is the final part of a 24-day plan in which patients from the old site have been moved into the new facility.
Eat to Meet this half term
The council is bringing together scores of organisations to offer hundreds of free activities for five to 16-year-olds, which also guarantees healthy meals and snacks for kids. Starting on Monday, 24 October, it's open to children from families receiving benefits-related free school meals.