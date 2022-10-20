News bulletin: A&E moves to the new Royal Hospital, gun found in cemetery

Gun and ammunition found in cemetery, A&E department moves to the new Royal, Eat to Meet this half term

Merseyside Police cordoned off a graveyard in West Derby after a gun and stash of ammunition were discovered on the site. Officers were called to West Derby Cemetery at around 1.15 pm on Tuesday to investigate a report of a bag containing a handgun and bullets.

A&E department moves to the new Royal

The Accident and Emergency Department at the Royal Hospital has now moved to the site of the new Royal. The A&E move is the final part of a 24-day plan in which patients from the old site have been moved into the new facility.

Eat to Meet this half term

