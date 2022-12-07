Ambulance crews across England will go on strike, Dogs Trust warn of puppy smugglers, Liverpool hotels bouncing back.

🚑 On two dates in December, Unison, GMB, and Unite have confirmed Ambulance crews across England will go on strike over pay and staffing. Union members will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 28. The strikes will be from 00:01 to 23:59 on both dates. Full story on how it will affect Merseyside services.

🐕 Dogs Trust Merseyside is urging potential new owners not to be drawn in by 'puppy smuggling' criminal gangs offering easy click and buy purchases online this Christmas. Dachshunds, Bichons and Pomeranians are amongst the top breeds seized at the UK border in the lead up to Christmas. Full story here.

