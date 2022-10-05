Woman killed in dog attack named, Rail workers walk out in a dispute over pay, Let’s Talk Lung Cancer Roadshow.

🚉 Network Rail workers across the North West are participating in a huge national strike this weekend as tens of thousands of staff walk out in a dispute over pay and safety.

The strike action on Saturday, October 8, will have a significant impact on national services from Liverpool Lime Street and also hit local Merseyrail services.

Merseyrail staff are not part of the industrial action, but the 24-hour strike by the RMT union will involve Network Rail staff who operate the signalling systems and maintenance.

As a result trains will be reduced to an hourly service running between 7:30am and 6:30pm. A summary of services that will operate is as follows:

Chester and Ellesmere Port lines : No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run hourly between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, calling at all stations.

: No trains will operate between Chester and Rock Ferry or Ellesmere Port and Rock Ferry. Trains will run hourly between Rock Ferry and Liverpool Central, calling at all stations. New Brighton line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations. West Kirby line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations. Southport line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations. Hunts Cross line: No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross.

No trains will operate between Liverpool Central and Hunts Cross. Ormskirk line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations. Kirkby line: Trains will run hourly, calling at all stations.

There will be no rail replacement buses on strike days and passengers are advised to make alternative travel arrangements if you cannot make your planned journey using the train service that will operate.

Advertisement

🚨 The woman who died following a dog attack at a house in Kirkdale on Monday has been formally identified as 65-year-old Ann Dunn. A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has been released on conditional bail.

Read More Name of woman mauled to death by dogs confirmed as man bailed over Liverpool attack

🩺 The NHS will be at St John's Shopping Centre on Thursday with giant inflatable lungs and specialist teams of volunteers in a bid to catch more cancers early and give the best chance of successful treatment. The "Let's Talk Lung Cancer Roadshow" is in collaboration with Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.