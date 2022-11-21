West Derby MP Ian Byrne wins reselection vote - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

The top stories this week so far.

Ian Byrne has been reselected as MP for Liverpool West Derby. Mr Byrne will be on the ballot for a second term in Westminster. This comes after some local Labour party members campaigned to get him removed. He faced competition from Councillor Anthony Lavelle.

Cycle lane consultation launched

Liverpool City Council has launched a public consultation on converting the city's three original pop-up cycle lanes into permanent corridors for active travel. First installed in 2020, the routes are Vauxhall Road, West Derby Road and Sefton Park, all of which connect to the city centre.

Alex Greenwood given freedom of Sefton