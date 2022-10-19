Ava Davidson is from Fazakerley and has not let her disability stop her from dancing.

A young girl from Liverpool is fronting a national campaign to get Britain dancing despite a devastating cancer diagnosis that resulted in her leg amputation.

Ava Davidson, 11, is one of the faces of the national Find Your Dance Space campaign, launched on Monday by the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD), supported by dancing legends ans Strictly stars Shirley Ballas and Oti Mabuse.

The campaign aims to show that dance is for everyone, regardless of age, gender, ability, fitness level, or circumstance.

Ava, from Fazakerley, was just eight when she suffered an injury while playing on a balance ball with her friends at Barlows Primary School.

Blade dancer Ava Davidson, 11, at Starmakers Theatre School. Image: Stuart Bogg,

Her family initially believed the accident had led Ava to break her leg. However, doctors discovered that she was suffering from a rare form of bone cancer, which had probably weakened her bone and contributed to the severity of the injury.

Advertisement

Sadly, the break ruptured a tumour in Ava’s leg, meaning the only hope of a cure was to undergo chemotherapy and for her leg to be amputated.

Despite the enormous setback, she has continued with her beloved dance classes at Starmakers Theatre School in Aintree with the help of a prosthetic limb.

What does the campaign mean to Ava?

Ava has danced since she was three years old and had her accident two weeks before her Grade One Modern exam.

Ava said: “I’m really excited to be part of the campaign and hope people start dancing too.

“When I’m dancing, it makes me happy because for that moment I just get to focus on dancing, and I really enjoy it. My dance teachers and friends have all encouraged me and adapted my lessons so I can take part.

Advertisement

“I’ve learned to trust my blade and myself.”

The 11-year-old has struggled to cope with the difficulties that come with a prosthetic limb, but dancing has improved her self-condifence and mental health.

Her dance teacher, Catherine Parker, believes disability should not prevent people from partipating in dance.

Backed by TV dance judges

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, is a member of the ISTD and is supporting the campaign alongside professional dancer, TV presenter and judge Oti Mabuse.

Shirley said: “I’m delighted to support the Find Your Dance Space campaign to encourage more people to dance, and to urge schools to make dance available to their pupils.

Advertisement

Shirley Ballas. Image: Blake Ezra

“Dance brings so many benefits to our well-being, and it’s a great way to forge friendships and help people feel good about themselves.

“I’m particularly keen to see more children have the opportunity to dance. Schools can really help by including dance in their activities and bringing in a trained teacher to provide safe, structured group lessons. The benefits will be great for pupils and the school, so I really believe it will be well worth the investment and the time.”

Oti Mabuse.