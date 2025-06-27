10 cheapest streets to live in Liverpool ranked by latest house price data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover the top 10 cheapest streets in Liverpool to buy a home.

The cheapest streets to buy a home in Liverpool have been unveiled.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Liverpool postcodes.

- 10 most expensive streets to live in Liverpool ranked by latest house price data

- Liverpool's 10 least popular neighbourhoods to move to based on house sales

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails

Using five years’ worth of sold house price data, the cheapest streets can be revealed. Only streets with at least three sales have been included in the rankings.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten least expensive streets in Liverpool.

Phoenix Place - average price of £22,866 from six sales.

1. Phoenix Place, Prince Edwin Street L5 3AA

Phoenix Place - average price of £22,866 from six sales. | Google Earth

New Road Court - average of £28,500 from four sales.

2. New Road Court, Tuebrook L13 8EF

New Road Court - average of £28,500 from four sales. | Google Earth

Upper Hill Street - average of £28,666 from three sales.

3. Upper Hill Street, Toxteth L8 8EN

Upper Hill Street - average of £28,666 from three sales. | Google Earth

Chatham Place - average of £31,727 from 11 sales.

4. Chatham Place, Kensington L7 3AA

Chatham Place - average of £31,727 from 11 sales. | Google Earth

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolHouse sales
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice