10 cheapest streets to live in Liverpool ranked by latest house price data

The cheapest streets to buy a home in Liverpool have been unveiled.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Liverpool postcodes.

Using five years’ worth of sold house price data, the cheapest streets can be revealed. Only streets with at least three sales have been included in the rankings.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the top ten least expensive streets in Liverpool.

1 . Phoenix Place, Prince Edwin Street L5 3AA Phoenix Place - average price of £22,866 from six sales. | Google Earth

2 . New Road Court, Tuebrook L13 8EF New Road Court - average of £28,500 from four sales. | Google Earth

3 . Upper Hill Street, Toxteth L8 8EN Upper Hill Street - average of £28,666 from three sales. | Google Earth