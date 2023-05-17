10 great movies filmed in Liverpool ranked by their IMDb rating

Here’s a league table for some of the great movies filmed in Liverpool over the years.

No matter whether you’re a big movie buff or only watch the occasional flick it’s always exciting when you spot a scene that has been filmed down the road in a familiar location - one you may have even been to many times.

“Look! It’s St Georges Hall!” - you can’t help but blurt out.

Dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’, Liverpool is one of the most filmed cities outside of London and the city’s historic architecture has set the scene for blockbusters such as The Batman, Fantastic Beasts and Harry Potter.

So which movies should you watch as you do a bit of Liverpool scene spotting? Well, we have ranked 10 films featuring locations in the city by their IMDb rating.

1 . The Batman During shooting in October 2020, Batman stood atop the Liver Building as it was used as the Gotham City Police Department with helicopters circling above. The Caped Crusader could also be seen at Anfield Cemetery, while St George’s Hall was used as Gotham City Hall, as cna be seen above. ⭐ Rating 7.8/10 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

2 . Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 1 The Death Eaters and a motorcycle chase in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows - Part 1 was shot in the Queensway Tunnel in 2010. It is not the only movie to have been filmed under the Mersey. ⭐ Rating 7.7/10 Photo: Warner Bros

3 . Creed Goodison Park was a filming location for Creed - a spin-off from the Rocky series of films - in 2015. Filming took place during a Barclays Premier League football match between Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The stadium later hosted the climactic film fight between Donnie and Conlan (Tony Bellew). US actor Sylvester Stallone had been to the stadium before, to promote his Rocky Balboa film in 2007. ⭐ Rating 7.6/10 Photo: Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Sherlock Holmes Stanley Dock was used as a location for the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film featuring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law. The docks doubled as a London warehouse and saw our hero narrowly survive an explosion. ⭐ Rating 7.6/10 Photo: holger.l.berlin - stock.adobe.co

