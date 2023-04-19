10 iconic Liverpool buildings currently at risk of being lost

There are a number of landmark sites across the city that are potentially at risk.
Liverpool has a lot of fantastic architectural glories spread across the city with many of the buildings having stood the test of time for decades, and in some cases centuries.
Some have gone up in flames and never been restored, others, like cinemas and pubs in landmark buildings just didn’t have enough trade to keep going and have been abandoned.
Here are ten Liverpool buildings which are currently at risk in the city.
1. Everton Library, Beacon Lane
Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. In September 2019, it was named on the Victorian Society’s list of the top ten most endangered buildings in England and Wales. The Library could potentially cost five million to restore to its former glory. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Wellington Rooms, Mount Pleasant
Built as a private assembly room for the Wellington Club in 1815. This building has been empty for more than 20 years much to the annoyance of local residents. It is also known as The Liverpool Irish Centre but has not been as such since 1997. Photo: Rodhullandemu/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia
3. Old Yates’ Wine Lodge, Moorfields
This abandoned building has a rich history in Liverpool - it opened in May 2007 and was created by artist Richard Wilson. Its most prominent feature was the huge rotator which created a window effect allowing passers by to see into the building. But it has fallen into disrepair in modern times.
4. Greenbank Drive Synagogue, Sefton Park
Thid Grade II* listed building was built in an Art Deco style in 1936 and has been described as the most important 20th-century synagogue in England in terms of architecture. It remains unoccupied and proposals for conversion to flats have not commenced. Photo: By Peter Marchant/Wikimedia