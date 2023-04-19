10 iconic Liverpool buildings currently at risk of being lost

1 . Everton Library, Beacon Lane

Despite being placed on the Victorian Society’s list of most endangered buildings in Britain this once loved library is still empty. It remained a library until 1999 but now the building is in a state of disrepair. In September 2019, it was named on the Victorian Society’s list of the top ten most endangered buildings in England and Wales. The Library could potentially cost five million to restore to its former glory. Photo: Google Maps