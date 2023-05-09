Register
107-year-old gets birthday surprise at Liverpool’s EuroVillage ahead of Eurovision Semi Final

The English National Opera made her birthday special.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th May 2023, 15:49 BST

Thousands of people have headed to Liverpool’s EuroVillage today, ahead of the first live semi-final taking place this evening. The atmopshere at the fan village is brilliant but, there was very special surprise for one lucky lady.

Following incredible performances by the English National Opera this afternoon, it was announced that somebody was celebrating their birthday.

Turning 107-years-old today, Eurovision fan Molly, was in the crowd as the English National Opera sang Happy Birthday - and what an incredible moment it was.

The video at the top of the page shows the special moment.

Other events at the EuroVillage today (May 9):

  • 4.05PM - Victor Vernicos- Greece Eurovision Song Contest Artist 2023
  • 4.25PM - Gustaph – Belgium Eurovision
  • 4.45PM - Melovin
  • 6PM - English National Opera Does Eurovision
  • 7.45PM - Ruslana, Sonia
  • 8PM - Semi Final 1 Screening
