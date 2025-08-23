Police stock.

11 people have been arrested after protestors caused ‘serious disruption’ in Liverpool city centre.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ‘mass deportation’ march, organised by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), began at around 1.20pm today at St George’s Hall, while “anti-fascist” protestors also gathered at the Liverpool monument.

The rallies caused major disruption for those travelling to the city from parts of the Wirral and Chester, while city services were also impacted. Merseyside Police confirmed this morning that Section 34 Dispersal Order and a Section 60 Order was introduced to “help prevent possible criminality and disorder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the force have confirmed that 11 arrests were made. In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “People from different groups gathered outside St George’s Hall from around 11.00am this morning and there was a large police presence to ensure the safety of all those taking part and the wider public.

Police stock.

“A march by UKIP began at around 1.20pm, but shortly afterwards the procession was directed back to St George’s Hall after we used legislation known as Section 12 under the Public Order Act (1986).

“The decision to invoke this legislation was made due to the serious disruption which was being caused to the community at the time, including the road network. The safety of the public was paramount, and we wanted to ensure minimum disruption for local communities and businesses in the city centre.”

Superintendent Karl Baldwin added: “We will never tolerate acts of criminality or anti-social behaviour and despite the vast majority of people protesting lawfully, and peacefully, sadly there were a number of people who were arrested.”

In total, there were 11 people arrested for various offences including being drunk and disorderly, assault and affray.