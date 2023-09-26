2 . 8 By Andrew Sheridan - Three rosettes

8 by Andrew Sheridan is a new immersive fine dining restaurant, that has quickly become Liverpool’s must-visit eatery. An AA inspector said: “Guests arriving at 8 By Andy Sheridan are led downstairs to a dark vaulted space where the set up is two kitchen benches with slate tops, tall stools and eight seats each. Diners are served by the chefs which makes for a chatty and informal atmosphere. The menu is rooted in British and European flavours and might begin with an impeccably cooked Orkney scallop served with smoked brown butter, seaweed hollandaise and topped with crisp nori. A deeply flavoured pork broth appears with 36-hour slow-cooked Mangalitza pork belly, cured in miso with pickled coriander stem and shredded leaves.” Photo: PR