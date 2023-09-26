The latest restaurants to receive prestigious AA Rosettes can now be revealed. Awarded annually by the AA’s team of inspectors, receiving this award is a significant achievement in the industry and rosettes range from 1-5.
Explained by the AA, eateries that achieve one rosette have “standards that stand out in their local area” with around 50% of rosette holders achieving one. At the other end of the scale, restaurants that are awarded five rosettes, feature cooking that is “on par with the best in the world.”
To celebrate the announcement of the latest restaurants to be handed these prestigious awards, LiverpoolWorld have created a gallery of all the Merseyside eateries with rosettes. Two Merseyside rosette holders have sadly closed their doors.
In no particular order, here are all of the Merseyside restaurants to receive AA Rosette Awards for Culinary Excellence.
1. Wreckfish - One rosette
Wreckfish is a fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes, as well as a superb vegan menu. An AA inspector said: “In a previously derelict Georgian building in the now-fashionable Ropewalks district of central Liverpool, Wreckfish is a light and airy modern bistro with stripped wood floors, open brickwork and an industrial feel. The friendly team have an informal approach and demonstrate a genuine passion and understanding of the food and drink on offer. Expect big, bold flavours.” Photo: Wreckfish Bistro via Instagram
2. 8 By Andrew Sheridan - Three rosettes
8 by Andrew Sheridan is a new immersive fine dining restaurant, that has quickly become Liverpool’s must-visit eatery. An AA inspector said: “Guests arriving at 8 By Andy Sheridan are led downstairs to a dark vaulted space where the set up is two kitchen benches with slate tops, tall stools and eight seats each. Diners are served by the chefs which makes for a chatty and informal atmosphere. The menu is rooted in British and European flavours and might begin with an impeccably cooked Orkney scallop served with smoked brown butter, seaweed hollandaise and topped with crisp nori. A deeply flavoured pork broth appears with 36-hour slow-cooked Mangalitza pork belly, cured in miso with pickled coriander stem and shredded leaves.” Photo: PR
3. The London Carriage Works - Two rosettes
The London Carriage Works serves up fresh, local produce with a focus on excellent cuisine. An AA inspector said: “Opposite the Liverpool Philharmonic sits The London Carriage Works, built in the mid-Victorian era, then converted into a hotel in 1998. The restaurant occupies the corner of the ground floor and has floor-to-ceiling windows allowing guests to look out (and in). Styling is minimal with bare boards and exposed brick. Menus show international influences with an Asian angle.” Photo: The London Carriage Works
4. The Art School - Two rosettes
The Art School Restaurant is a popular fine dining restaurant, in the heart of the city. An AA inspector said: “Close to Liverpool’s main attractions, The Art School Restaurant is accessed through a discreet side entrance and the stylish dining area sits in a glass-roofed courtyard with a window into the kitchen allowing diners to see the chefs at close quarters. The assured cooking is rooted in French classics.” Photo: Google Street View