11 shops, restaurants and small businesses Liverpool has already lost in 2024

Less than six months into 2024, Liverpool has already been hit by a wave of closures as local businesses struggle to survive in the current post-pandemic, cost-of-living-hit, economic climate.

Local residents said goodbye to dozens of popular businesses in 2023, and sadly, more venues have announced their closures this year, with an independent takeaway, much-loved brewery and creative hub being among them.

It really is true that ‘if you don’t use them, you lose them’ but, as consumers face higher energy bills, increased mortgage rates and inflated food prices, it is becoming harder than ever for people to support their local small businesses.

Below are 11 shops, restaurants, bars, breweries and venues that Liverpool has already lost in 2024, as the cost of living crisis continues to impact both independent and big businesses.

1 . The Interesting Eating Company, Allerton Road The Interesting Eating Company was a popular cafe on Allerton Road, serving a range of dishes and drinks, from pancake stacks to milkshakes. The business sadly closed earlier this month as rising costs caused the business to be 'no longer viable'. Photo: The Interesting Eating Company

2 . Top Rope Brewery, Bootle Tope Rope brewery launched in 2016, providing a range of home-brewed beers and ales. Sadly, after nearly eight years, the brewery announced its closure in May and it is set to close in a matter of weeks. Photo: Volha - stock.adobe.com

3 . MerseyMade, Paradise Street Liverpool’s much-loved creative hub, shop and cafe MerseyMade announced its closure in April, after serving customers for almost five years. The lovely venue on the corner of Paradise Street closed on May 11 but will hopefully return soon at a new location in the city. Photo: Local TV

4 . SEVEN BRO7HERS, Wolstenholme Square SEVEN BRO7HERS opened on Wolstenholme Square in 2022, becoming the company's fourth beerhouse and the first outside of the Manchester area. Sadly, the Liverpool sire closed in January 2024. Photo: SEVEN BRO7HERS