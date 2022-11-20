11 popular shops we’ve lost across Liverpool city centre - from Lewis’s to Disney

They may be closed but they bring back fond memories for many of us.
Liverpool’s city centre is constantly changing, with new stores opening in Liverpool ONE and many much-loved shops permanently closing their doors.
Despite some popular stores closing many years ago, they bring back fond memories for a lot of us - from Christmas shopping in Lewis’s to picking out a film at Blockbuster.
We take a look back at some of Liverpool’s most popular lost stores.
1. Disney
In the 90s, Clayton Square was home to one of the first UK Disney stores. It later moved to Liverpool ONE in 2008 and was hugely popular until its closure in 2021. The closure came after Disney announced they would be shutting down all UK stores other than their two flagships.
2. Blockbuster
It’s been almost a decade since the last Blockbuster closed its doors but it maintains a place on the nostalgia list. It collapsed into administration back in 2013 after being terminally affected by online competition.
3. Mothercare
Mothercare had a spot on Parker Street in Liverpool city centre but the last one to close in the region was the superstore at Aintree Retail Park, which ceased trading in 2020 after the brand went bust.
4. BHS
British Home Stores, or BHS, was a fixture on Lord Street in the city centre for many years until it closed in 2016. It’s now a H&M store.