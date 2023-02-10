Many brilliant people and creations have come from Liverpool - but how many of these do you know?
Liverpool is the birthplace of many great artists, actors and sports legends - but did you know some wonderful inventions were also created in the city?
Here, we take a look at some of the brilliant things Liverpool has given to the world, and celebrate some extraordinary Scousers.
1. The hovercraft
On 20 July 1962, the world’s first passenger hovercraft travelled from Rhyl to Wirral. The Vickers VA3 ended up not being a great success, but the concept of a passenger hovercraft did. It’s still pretty cool!
2. Football nets
John Alexander Brodie was a civil engineer who led the design of the River Mersey. But, did you know he also invented the football net? In 1889 he invented the goal net and trialed it at Stanley Park.
3. World’s largest robotic telescope
In 2021, scientists in Liverpool were given the green light for building to start on the world’s largest robotic telescope. The £24 million, four-metre-diameter telescope will be able to respond quickly to explosive and rapidly-fading astronomical events such as supernovae and also aid the search for new planets.
4. The Beatles
Regarded as one of the most influential bands of all time, the Beatles rose to fame in the 1960s. The Fab Four are still celebrated around the globe today and responsible for vast amounts of tourism in Liverpool.
Photo: Submitted