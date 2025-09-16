1 . Meccano

Most people from Liverpool will know someone associated with the old Meccano factory on Binns Road in Old Swan. It became Britain's biggest toy manufacturer and provided jobs for hundreds of locals. Created by Liverpool-born Frank Hornby in 1898, Meccano - originally known as Mechanics Made Easy - became one of the world’s most well-known toys and by 1914, the huge factory was needed to keep up with production. Becoming the company’s headquarters for more than 60 years, the Binns Road factory went on to produce thousands of popular toys, including Dinky and Bayko products - before sadly closing down in 1979. Purchased by Spin Master in 2013, Meccano’s last-standing dedicated factory - located in Calais, France - announced its closure in 2023. | The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images