Liverpool is the birthplace of some huge businesses and famous brands that everyone across the UK has heard of.
Many successful firms actually started out in the city or elsewhere on Merseyside, and have gone to create well-known products stored in cupboards up and down the country and popular shops that are dotted along UK high streets.
From a world-famous toy brand and an iconic alcohol beverage to one of the UK’s favourite discount stores, here are some of the most famous businesses that you can thank Merseyside for.
1. Meccano
Most people from Liverpool will know someone associated with the old Meccano factory on Binns Road in Old Swan. It became Britain's biggest toy manufacturer and provided jobs for hundreds of locals.
Created by Liverpool-born Frank Hornby in 1898, Meccano - originally known as Mechanics Made Easy - became one of the world’s most well-known toys and by 1914, the huge factory was needed to keep up with production. Becoming the company’s headquarters for more than 60 years, the Binns Road factory went on to produce thousands of popular toys, including Dinky and Bayko products - before sadly closing down in 1979. Purchased by Spin Master in 2013, Meccano’s last-standing dedicated factory - located in Calais, France - announced its closure in 2023. | The Montifraulo Collection/Getty Images
2. Cunard
A huge part of Liverpool’s history, the Cunard Line first opened its offices on Water Street in 1839, before launching its headquarters at the iconic Cunard Building in 1919, which is now part of the beautiful ‘Three Graces’ on the waterfront. Liverpool is known as the 'spiritual home' of Cunard. | Ian Fairbrother
3. Sayers
The North West's favourite bakery, Sayers was established in Liverpool in 1912. Fred and Lylian Sayer started their baking empire from a basement in Old Swan and moved to larger location in Norris Green as it expanded. Sayers remained a family business until 1977 when it was bought by United Biscuits, and then Warburtons in 1990. Later owned by Lyndale Group, Sayers went into administration in 2019 and is now part of Sayers and Poundbakery Limited. There are still many stores around Liverpool. | Google Street View
4. Boodles
First established in Liverpool in 1798 by The Wainwright family, luxury jewellers Boodles is now well-known and respected across Europe. Despite the company's rising success, and the opening of stores in capital cities such as London (in Harrods) and Dublin, Boodles' design team is still based here in Liverpool, in the place where it all began. | Boodles Photo: Boodles