13 beautiful lesser-known towns and villages near Liverpool that are well worth a visit

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th May 2025, 12:46 BST

Whether you’re a resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 places near Liverpool are the perfect place to start.

Liverpool is a brilliant city, known for its kind and friendly people, stunning architecture and buzzing nightlife. But, it’s surrounding areas are also well worth a visit.

Whether you’re a Merseyside resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 towns and villages are the perfect place to start.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover 13 beautiful lesser-known places near Liverpool that you need to add to your ‘must-visit’ list.

Despite being so close to Liverpool, Little Crosby is a rural village, full of character and completely different to the bustling city. With no streetlights and almost 30 historic listed buildings and a craft and coffee shop courtyard, the quaint village is worth a visit and perfect for a walk.

1. Little Crosby, Sefton

Despite being so close to Liverpool, Little Crosby is a rural village, full of character and completely different to the bustling city. With no streetlights and almost 30 historic listed buildings and a craft and coffee shop courtyard, the quaint village is worth a visit and perfect for a walk. | Dominic Raynor

Hale Village is located in the Cheshire borough of Halton, just outside of Liverpool. The picturesque area boasts cosy cottages and historic buildings.

2. Hale Village, Cheshire

Hale Village is located in the Cheshire borough of Halton, just outside of Liverpool. The picturesque area boasts cosy cottages and historic buildings. | David Dixon via Wiki Commons

Thornton Hough

3. Thornton Hough, Wirral

Thornton Hough | Phil Nash

Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk.

4. Birkdale Village, Sefton

Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk. | Wikimedia

