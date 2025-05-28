Liverpool is a brilliant city, known for its kind and friendly people, stunning architecture and buzzing nightlife. But, it’s surrounding areas are also well worth a visit.
Whether you’re a Merseyside resident hoping to explore more of the area or you’re a tourist looking for hidden gems, these 13 towns and villages are the perfect place to start.
Take a look at the gallery below to discover 13 beautiful lesser-known places near Liverpool that you need to add to your ‘must-visit’ list.
1. Little Crosby, Sefton
Despite being so close to Liverpool, Little Crosby is a rural village, full of character and completely different to the bustling city. With no streetlights and almost 30 historic listed buildings and a craft and coffee shop courtyard, the quaint village is worth a visit and perfect for a walk. | Dominic Raynor
2. Hale Village, Cheshire
Hale Village is located in the Cheshire borough of Halton, just outside of Liverpool. The picturesque area boasts cosy cottages and historic buildings. | David Dixon via Wiki Commons
3. Thornton Hough, Wirral
Thornton Hough | Phil Nash
4. Birkdale Village, Sefton
Birkdale Village is home to independent retailers, restaurants and bars and is just a short drive from Southport town centre. The quaint village is excellent for a pit-stop for food and drink, before heading off on a coastal walk. | Wikimedia
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.