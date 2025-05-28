These delightful dogs and puppies are searching for permanent, safe homes in and around Liverpool. Currently housed by Dogs Trust Merseyside, they would love the chance to join your family.
The Merseyside rescue centre serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 adoption including several tiny puppies.
1. Faith - crossbreed
Faith is a crossbreed puppy. Faith can live with children of high school age but not other pets. She will need all her basic training and someone at home with her most of the day. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Haribo - crossbreed
Haribo is a crossbreed who can live with children of high school age but not other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Kong - crossbreed puppy
Kong is a crossbreed puppy who can live with children aged ten and over, dogs and possibly a cat if introduced properly. He will need all his basic training and someone at home with him most of the day. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Celt - Jack Russell Terrier cross
Celt is a Jack Russell Terrier cross who can live with other dogs, ideally female, and children over the age of 14. He isn't house trained and will require all his basic training. Celt has potential to become very attached to one person and can be easily overwhelmed. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
