There are many major developments in the works in Liverpool at the moment, with some projects beginning to take physical shape and others still in the planning phase.
With this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the biggest projects aiming to transform Liverpool in the next ten years.
We have put together this list of thirteen developments currently in progress that will define the future face of the city and its surrounding areas. Take a look at the gallery below.
1. Liverpool Baltic station
Liverpool City Council has approved plans for a new £100m station in the city’s vibrant and growing Baltic Triangle district.
Plans for the redevelopment of the long unused stop at the former St James’ location on the edge of the city centre were announced in 2022 with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram aiming to get passengers on track by 2025.
It is now thought the station, which will be located on the Northern Line, will be opened towards the end of 2027, with construction beginning early next year. | MerseyTravel
2. Central Park
Plans to provide a New York-style Central Park were given the green light by the City Council in March 2023 as part of a grand scheme to redevelop the Central Docks. The Liverpool Waters project will see hundreds of trees planted and over 2,300 homes built in the area around Tobacco Warehouse and Bramley-Moore Dock. The brand-new public green space won’t compare with the size of it’s famous American namesake, but it will be one of the city’s biggest green areas at 4.7 acres and could be open by 2027. | Peel L&P
3. International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum
The International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum are closed until 2028 as they undergo a makeover as part of a £58m project to revamp the waterfront. A striking iron and glass bridge will connect the Grade I-listed venues to the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building - to which a new pavilion-style main entrance will be added. | Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
4. Chinatown transformation
Liverpool's historic Chinatown is set for transformation with a £300,000 investment, enhancing its public realm and boosting the visitor economy. Hundreds of thousands of pounds are to be pumped around a long-stalled site in Liverpool’s Chinatown area after the city council acquired the land. The city council recently completed the purchase of the long abandoned brownfield plot at Great George Street for £10m. | Coward_lion/stock.adobe
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.