1 . Liverpool Baltic station

Liverpool City Council has approved plans for a new £100m station in the city’s vibrant and growing Baltic Triangle district. Plans for the redevelopment of the long unused stop at the former St James’ location on the edge of the city centre were announced in 2022 with Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram aiming to get passengers on track by 2025. It is now thought the station, which will be located on the Northern Line, will be opened towards the end of 2027, with construction beginning early next year. | MerseyTravel