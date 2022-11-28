There are many different pups and older dogs looking for a family to love.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find foster parents or forever homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.
1. Henry
Henry is a Dogue De Bordeaux cross and he needs an adult only home. He is only young and Dogs Trust cannot guarantee that he is house trained. He needs to work on loose lead walking and car travel, and his new family must be prepared to work with him.
2. Lucas
Lucas is an old Jack Russell Terrier looking for a steady home for his last few years and he can live with cats and other dogs,. He is house trained, can live with children aged 10 and over and can probably be left alone for a few hours once he’s settled into his new routine.
3. Dante
Dante is a very strong year old Dalmatian who is looking for a home with no other pets and where any children are aged over 10 years. He is house trained and could be left alone for an hour or two once he has settled in.
4. Ryvah
Ryvah is around one year old and is a Mastiff. She is looking for a very special home with a family who will take their time with her and let her blossom at her own pace. She will need to be the only pet in the home but can have friends outside, and any children in the household must be of high school age.