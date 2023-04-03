13 images of sun-kissed Royal Albert Dock on a beautiful spring day

It feels like spring sprung in the city this weekend and the waterfront looked particularly resplendent.

Storm Mathis threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Liverpool this weekend but the city was bathed in spring sunshine instead, particularly on Sunday afternoon.

People seemed flummoxed by what to wear in the bright weather, with some opting to stick with warm coats and hats, while others needed little excuse to don shorts and t-shirts.

It was a classic extreme mix of clobber at the first sight of sunshine in the region. Either way, it was wonderful to be out and about soaking up the vitamin D after what seems like a long winter.

The Royal Albert Dock looked particularly resplendent, as you can see from the images below.

1 . Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

2 . Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

3 . Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool

4 . Royal Albert Dock, Liverpool