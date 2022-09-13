13 Scouse sayings you’ll only understand if you’ve been to Liverpool

Say these phrases to anyone outside of Merseyside and they’ll look at you with sheer confusion.
LiverpoolWorld has been asking readers who weren’t born-and-bred in the city, what’s one expression that made absolutely no sense the first time you heard it? And you have responded in your droves.
Here’s a selection of responses, posted on our Facebook page.
1. Scouse sayings
“Instead of saying the train was busy, someone said it was proper chocka and I had no idea what they meant” - Heather Bennett.
Photo: Carey Tompsett
2. Scouse sayings
“It’s proper jarg” - John McGrath. Ever wear fake or unbranded trainees in Liverpool? You probably got told they were jarg. Any knock-off clothing or own-brand food is considered jarg or blag. “I got us them jarg Pringles from Aldi.”
3. Scouse sayings
“Soft lad” - Lorraine Campbell. Basically a friendly way of calling someone an idiot or stupid. Pretty sure every Dad in Liverpool has said, ‘calm down soft lad’.
4. Scouse sayings
“You alright queen?” - Shari Fountain. Long before ‘queen’ became iconic to the LGBTQ+ community, it was used as a term of endearment in Liverpool. Any girl who’s worked in customer service in Liverpool will tell you that most eldery women will say ‘thanks queen’.