A 14-year-old girl has been arrested following a fire at Woolton Hall on Tuesday evening (August 19).

At around 8.20pm, emergency services were called to reports that the Grade I listed, derelict building was on fire and that a large group of youths had been seen in the grounds.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) attended the scene, and extinguished the flames overnight. Merseyside Police says a joint investigation with MFRS is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, but from initial inquiries it is believed to be deliberate.

A 14-year-old girl from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of arson. She was taken into custody to be questioned and has been conditionally bailed.

Detective Inspector Daniel McWhinnie said: “This appears to have been an extremely reckless act at a historic building that has stood at the site for hundreds of years.

“We know the community will be rightly shocked by what happened and we are determined to find all those responsible.

Firefighters continue to battle huge blaze at Woolton Hall on Speke Road | Ryan Edgar

“We received reports of youths congregating near the hall shortly before the fire was reported, and we would appeal to anyone who was there or knows who was there to contact police.

“If you are a parent or guardian in the area and your child was out that night, we ask that you enquire about their movements and what they might know.

“If you were driving in the area of Speke Road on Tuesday evening and captured anything on dashcam that you think in hindsight may be useful to our enquiries, please get in touch.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, including speaking to potential witnesses and assessing CCTV in the area, but I would ask for anyone who knows anything to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the website or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000688649.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. In an emergency always call 999.