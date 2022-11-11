There are many different pups and older dogs looking for a family to love.
Dogs Trust Merseyside are hoping to find foster parents or forever homes for the gorgeous dogs in their care.
Due to the cost of living crisis, the charity has reported that more and more pups are being given to their rescue centre, as owners can no longer afford to care for them.
From puppies to older dogs, they have tons of canine companions, hoping to bring a little extra joy to your life.
1. Bertie
Bertie is a Lurcher cross who can live with children aged 12 and over, but he needs a home free of other pets. He is house trained and can be left alone for a couple of hours once he has settled in.
2. Loki
Loki is a Whippet cross looking for a patient family who will allow him to accept new people, dogs and places at his own speed. He is a sweet boy who can be shy but he is gaining confidence every day.
3. Coco
Coco is a friendly four year old Frenchie who is looking for quite a particular home. She needs a home with at least one woman as she is wary of men. She can’t live with children and doesn’t like being left alone.
4. Patch
Patch is a sensitive soul and he really is looking for a special home. He is a Spaniel who needs a home with no other pets or children, and he absolutely loves toys.