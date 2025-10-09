These are Liverpool’s 15 safest neighbourhoods, based on official crime statistics.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific areas.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

The data is for the period from June 2024 to May 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

We have listed the 15 neighbourhoods in the city with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below.

All photos are for illustrative purposes only and the data does not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . West Allerton In the West Allerton area, there were 18 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Childwall West and Wavertree Green In the Childwall West and Wavertree Green area, there were 27 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Wikimedia

3 . Calderstones In the Calderstones area, there were 29.4 reported incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Emma Dukes