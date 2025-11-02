Liverpool boasts an amazing food and drink scene, with an incredible mix of top chains and - more importantly - cherished independent venues that each bring something unique to the table.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to name the city’s best restaurants of all time and received many responses, ranging from venues featured in the Michelin Guide to once booming restaurants which have sadly served their last meal.

Here are 17 of Liverpool’s “best ever” restaurants - according to those who know the city best.

1 . Berni Inn, Liverpool Berni Inn was a chain of steakhouses, established in 1955. Several branches opened in Merseyside, including on Liverpool’s Pier Head and in Southport. The company was sold to Whitbread in 1995, who converted the venues into Beefeater restaurants. (Sheffield pictured) | Picture Sheffield/Ray Brightman, FRPS AFIAP DPAGB Hon PAGB (from The Ray Brightman exhibition collection)

2 . Asha, Bold Street Asha was Liverpool city centre’s first curry house, opening back in 1964. It has now sadly been closed for over a decade. | Google Street View

3 . The Italian Club Fish, Bold Street The Italian Club Fish served customers on Bold Street for more than 15 years, and stood proudly as Liverpool’s only restaurant with a sole focus on seafood. It closed in January but you can still enjoy the food at Duke Street Market. | Emma Dukes

4 . The Lobster Pot, Liverpool The Lobster Pot has various sites in Liverpool city centre, all of which have become synonymous with a night out snack. | The Lobster Pot