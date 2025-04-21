A range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or adoption including a Vizla, Belgian Shepherd, Cocker Spaniel, Border Collie, Bulldog, Rottweiler and more.
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s newest adoption process is available via the D website.
1. Harriet - Rottweiler
Harriet is a Rottweiler. She can live with a calm dog and children aged over ten. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee that she is house trained or used to spending time home alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Jake - Crossbreed
Jake is a Crossbreed who needs an understanding home where any children are over the age of 14. He needs to live with another dog but can live with cats also. His adopters will need to be willing to meet him multiple times at the centre before taking him home on a trial basis initially. Jake cannot live by a busy road and will need a secure garden where he can be supervised. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Milo - Patterdale Terrier
Milo is a Patterdale Terrier. He needs to be the only dog at home, and any children in the household will need to be 16 or over. He is not house trained or used to spending time alone and will need someone with him to work on this. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Rolo - Border Collie
Rolo is a Border Collie who would benefit from living with a confident dog and he can live with children of high school age. Because Dogs Trust have no history for him, they cannot guarantee that he is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.