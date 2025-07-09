17 stunning readers' photos that show off Liverpool and Merseyside's astounding beauty

By Emma Dukes

Published 9th Jul 2025, 12:41 BST

Explore 17 exceptional photos submitted by locals, showcasing the incredible beauty and talent in Merseyside.

Liverpool is known for its breathtaking skyline and stunning architecture, while its surrounding areas boast beautiful coastal views and gorgeous green spaces.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best snaps and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, showcasing the astounding beauty of Liverpool and Merseyside.

All of the images we received were fantastic and show off the unbeatable views, picturesque monuments and incredible talent in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery below to see 17 unbelievable photographs, captured by local people.

Sunset in Wallasey by Angie Jones.

Sunset in Wallasey by Angie Jones. | Angie Jones

Sefton Park by Lisa Lacking.

Sefton Park by Lisa Lacking. | Lisa Lacking

The Mersey Ferry and skyline by Phil Burkhill.

The Mersey Ferry and skyline by Phil Burkhill. | Phil Burkhill

The Daffodil by Angie Jones.

The Daffodil by Angie Jones. | Angie Jones

