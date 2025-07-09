Liverpool is known for its breathtaking skyline and stunning architecture, while its surrounding areas boast beautiful coastal views and gorgeous green spaces.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to send in their best snaps and were presented with a range of beautiful photographs, showcasing the astounding beauty of Liverpool and Merseyside.

All of the images we received were fantastic and show off the unbeatable views, picturesque monuments and incredible talent in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery below to see 17 unbelievable photographs, captured by local people.

1 . Incredible readers' photos that show off the beauty of Merseyside Sunset in Wallasey by Angie Jones. | Angie Jones

2 . Incredible readers' photos that show off the beauty of Merseyside Sefton Park by Lisa Lacking. | Lisa Lacking

3 . Incredible readers' photos that show off the beauty of Merseyside The Mersey Ferry and skyline by Phil Burkhill. | Phil Burkhill

4 . Incredible readers' photos that show off the beauty of Merseyside The Daffodil by Angie Jones. | Angie Jones