17-year-old wanted in connection with fatal ‘hit-and-run’ crash in Netherton

Police believe the teenager has information that could be vital to their investigation.

Merseyside Police are appealing for information to help find a 17-year-old who is wanted in connection with a fatal incident in Morgan Mews last week.

David Francis, 63, was knocked down and killed in Netherton by the driver of a stolen Audi who then ploughed into a house.

Police and paramedics were called to Netherton at around 9.05pm on Thursday 13 April but Mr Francis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives now want to speak with 17-year-old Lewis Wright, who they suspect has information which they believe could be vital to their investigation. Wright is described as a white male, 5ft, 6in tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to live and frequent the Netherton and Litherland areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy McCourt said: “I am appealing to anyone who has information regarding this investigation to come forward, particularly anyone who has not yet spoken to police and knows this boy or saw the incident take place on Morgan Mews.

“Furthermore we believe Wright could hold vital information to our continuing enquiries and are appealing to the public to assist us in locating him.

“This was a horrific and reckless incident that has left a family with a devastating loss. We are determined to find the person responsible and bring them to justice.

“Please contact police as a matter of urgency with any information that may assist our investigations and help bring justice for David and his family and friends.”

The Audi S8 is believed to have been stolen in a burglary in the early hours of Thursday 13 April in the Harrison Drive area of Rainford. It is believed the offenders may have travelled to the Rainford area in a grey Audi Q2 which was stolen in a burglary in the Caithness Drive area of Crosby also during the early hours of 13 April. The Audi Q2 was recovered by police in Rainford.

How to contact police:

Police want to hear from anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV. Please contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference quoting reference 23000314332.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

