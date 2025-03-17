Based in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves St Helens and currently has more than 60 dogs living in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.
A large range of dog breeds and ages are available for fostering or
Below are 19 of the rescue centre’s charming residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside this spring. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier
Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with teenagers but not other pets. We have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, or used to spending any time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Bella - Labrador Retriever
Bella is looking for a home with her pal Pixie. They are house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours, and can live with children of high school age. Pixie does like to dig in the garden so if you're proud of your borders, the girls may not be for you! Bella needs to be fed a hypoallergenic diet and currently has some dermatitis and an ear infection, which may recur in the future. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Pixie - Labrador Retriever
Pixie is a Labrador Retriever looking for a home with her pal Bella. They are house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours, and can live with children of high school age. Pixie does like to dig in the garden so if you're proud of your borders, she may not be for you. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Willow - Crossbreed
Willow is a lovely crossbreed who needs an adult only home with no other pets. She is house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours. | Dogs Trust Merseyside