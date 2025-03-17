These 19 cute dogs and puppies at Dogs Trust Merseyside are looking for homes in Liverpool

Dogs Trust Merseyside has dozens of adorable dogs up for adoption around the Liverpool City Region.

Based in Huyton, Dogs Trust’s Merseyside rescue centre serves St Helens and currently has more than 60 dogs living in its kennels, who would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home.

Below are 19 of the rescue centre’s charming residents, who would love to find a permanent home in Liverpool and Merseyside this spring. More information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Pickles is a Jack Russell Terrier who can live with teenagers but not other pets. We have no history for him so cannot guarantee that he is house trained, or used to spending any time alone.

1. Pickles - Jack Russell Terrier

Bella is looking for a home with her pal Pixie. They are house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours, and can live with children of high school age. Pixie does like to dig in the garden so if you're proud of your borders, the girls may not be for you! Bella needs to be fed a hypoallergenic diet and currently has some dermatitis and an ear infection, which may recur in the future.

2. Bella - Labrador Retriever

Pixie is a Labrador Retriever looking for a home with her pal Bella. They are house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours, and can live with children of high school age. Pixie does like to dig in the garden so if you're proud of your borders, she may not be for you.

3. Pixie - Labrador Retriever

Willow is a lovely crossbreed who needs an adult only home with no other pets. She is house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours.

4. Willow - Crossbreed

