2 . Bella - Labrador Retriever

Bella is looking for a home with her pal Pixie. They are house trained and can be left alone for three or four hours, and can live with children of high school age. Pixie does like to dig in the garden so if you're proud of your borders, the girls may not be for you! Bella needs to be fed a hypoallergenic diet and currently has some dermatitis and an ear infection, which may recur in the future. | Dogs Trust Merseyside