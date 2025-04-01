Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest edition of the Town Hall Rich List has revealed that a record 3,906 council officials received more than £100,000, in the 2023-24 tax year.

With households being hit by council tax rises this year, The TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) is calling on local authority bosses to offer value for money and stop the hikes.

The Town Hall Rich List is the only comprehensive list of its kind with a council-by-council breakdown of local government executive pay deals - including those working in Liverpool.

The 2025 list reveals that 20 senior Liverpool officials received a total of more than £100,000 in pay, expenses, pension contributions, bonuses, compensation for loss of office, and other payments.

According to the report, Andrew Lewis, the chief executive at Liverpool City Council was the highest earner at the council last year, receiving a total of £221,931 - including a salary of £186,968.

Deputy chief executive and corporate director of adult social care and health, Anne Marie Lubanski, received a total of £202,710 - including a salary of £169,662.

Below are all 20 senior workers in Liverpool featured on the list, who all earned more than £100,000.

Liverpool Town Hall Rich List 2025

Andrew Lewis - Chief executive - £186,968 salary - £221,931 total.

Anne Marie Lubanski - Deputy chief executive and corporate director adult social care and health - £169,662 salary - £202,710 total.

Jacqui McKinlay - Chief operating officer - £161,262 salary - £192,739 total.

Dan Fenwick - Director city law and governance - £158,270 salary - £186,913 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed -£147,500 salary - £147,500 total.

Nuala Gallagher - Corporate director city development - £144,900 salary - £171,996 total.

Undisclosed - Director of public health - £128,262 salary - £153,568 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £122,500 salary - £122,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £117,500 salary - £117,500 total.

Ian Williams - Corporate director finance and resources - £114,398 salary - £135,790 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £112,500 salary - £112,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £112,500 salary - £112,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £107,500 salary - £107,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £107,500 salary - £107,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £107,500 salary - £107,500 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £107,500 salary - £107,500 total.

Jenny Turnross - Corporate director children and young people's services - £107,339 salary - £127,411 total.

Undisclosed - Undisclosed - £102,500 salary - £102,500 total.

Nicki Butterworth - Corporate director neighbourhoods and housing - £96,653 - £114,727 total.

Undisclosed - Director of communications - £95,220 salary - £113,026 total.