A man who was hit by a bus in Liverpool city centre has sadly died.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old pedestrian was struck by a single decker Arriva bus near to the Empire Theatre on Lime Street at around 11.00pm on Saturday night (March 8).

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but Merseyside Police have today (March 13) confirmed that he has died. The driver stopped at the scene of the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roads Policing Sergeant Christine Bennett said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family, and our specialist officers are supporting them at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy as they come to terms with what happened, so please be respectful of their wishes.

“We are still investigating the circumstances and would be grateful if anyone with information who is yet to come forward does so as soon as possible, especially if you captured anything on dashcams, mobile phones or other devices.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or DM @MerPolCC with reference 25000197568.